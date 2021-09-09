The Library is Purchasing Print Books Again!

We’re happy to report that with restoration of its budget for print books, the library is once again able to purchase them. Not only was the library’s capital request for FY22 granted, but additional funds have been provided to help acquire some of the books we weren’t able to purchase last year. Since these are capital funds and print books are the only thing we can purchase with capital funds, we can’t use them for anything else. You have current needs, and we have holes in the collection from last year’s inability to purchase anything, so…please place your requests!