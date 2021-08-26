Workshop Offering: Dare to Lead – based on the work of Dr. Brené Brown

by

What: Dare to Lead Workshop (more details below)

When: Wednesdays 9am-12pm on the following days: 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/20, 10/27, 11/3, 11/17, 12/1 with the goal of meeting in person.

Where: TBD on Middlebury VT campus

How: Check with your supervisor for the go ahead and then click this link to sign up:

Dare to Lead Workshop Sign Up

What else: Seating is limited, shortly after you sign up you will receive and email from your facilitator, Sheila Cameron, letting you know if you have a seat or on the waiting list. Also, this program requires individual “in workshop work”, and reflection between meetings. It is rewarding and not always easy!

Don’t think you are a leader? Think again…

According to Dr. Brené Brown a leader is: “Anyone who takes responsibility for finding the potential in people and processes and has the courage to develop that potential.”

About The Dare to Lead Program

Based on the research of Dr. Brené Brown, Dare to Lead™ is an empirically based courage building program designed to be facilitated by organizational development professionals.

The most significant finding from Brené’s latest research is that courage is a collection of four skill sets that are teachable, measurable, and observable. The Dare to Lead™ program focuses on developing these courage building skills through workshops, trainings, and coaching to help individuals, teams, and organizations move from armored leadership to daring leadership.

Individuals who successfully complete the full 24-hour Dare to Lead™ program will receive a Dare to Lead Trained digital badge and can add the badge to their LinkedIn account.

Further information is available at daretolead.brenebrown.com

Note: This program is also available for intact teams and can be offered remotely to our Middlebury colleagues who are not in Vermont. Contact Sheila Cameron.