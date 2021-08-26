My Secure Advantage Live Webinars

MSA Live! | Leveraging Tax-Advantaged Benefits

September 14, 2021 | 9:00 AM (PT) & 12:00 PM (PT) | Register here

Open enrollment can leave us with many questions about our benefits, specifically their tax implications. This class will explain high deductible health plans (HDHP), health savings accounts (HSA), and flexible spending accounts (FSA) to build your confidence around making informed decisions.

MSA Live! | A Holiday Planning Guide

September 23, 2021 | 9:00 AM (PT) & 12:00 PM (PT) | Register here

Is the holiday season bringing you stress and debt? In this presentation, we will share best practices for planning, saving and spending. Technology has become a bigger part of our holiday shopping and planning experience, so we will discuss online ideas and sites, as well as important dates to remember, to help you this time of year!

Register even if you cannot attend to receive a recording of the webinar | Want to learn more about these topics? Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.