Cigna and Pixel by Labcorp™ have teamed up to offer convenient at-home nasal swab kits for COVID-19 testing.

Cigna has partnered with Pixel to offer employees an easy way to get tested at home. If you are a current Cigna customer who was recommended for COVID-19 testing by a healthcare provider or if you qualify after completing the Cigna symptom checker, you may request a kit.

Individuals are eligible for $0 upfront cost if they meet one or more of the clinical guidelines for COVID-19 testing:

Experiencing mild symptoms

Exposed to someone with COVID-19

Live or work in a congregate setting

Asked to get tested by a healthcare professional, contact investigator, or public health department.

To obtain a kit or for more information, please click on this link: https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/cigna