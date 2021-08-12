What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of August 16th and 23rd

by

Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language. ― Henry James

Intuitive Eating: Are you ready to get off the “on again, off again” diet rollercoaster? Would you like to finally make peace with food and your body? Are you interested in becoming empowered to use your own body’s wisdom to guide your food choices? If so, then you may be interested in a four- week Intuitive Eating program. This group will be facilitated by Amy Sercel, the Anti-Diet Dietitian, Kate Morris, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor and Lizzy Pope, Associate Professor of Nutrition and Food Sciences at UVM. The program will be offered on Thursdays, September 9, 16, 23 and 30th from 6:00-7:30 pm EST. There is not cost but participants may want to purchase the suggested book, “Intuitive Eating, 4th Edition: A Revolutionary Anti-Diet Approach” by Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch. If you are interested in joining this group, please contact Rebecca Schubert at Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org to register no later than Friday, August 27th.

Introduction to Ayurveda: Keep your glow from the summer without burning out! Transition into fall with this light, fun introduction to living with the rhythms of nature, and its positive impact on your health. You will leave this event uplifted having learned about the principles of Ayurveda and how this lifestyle and healing system can positively impact your nutrition, sleep, exercise, immune system, and well-being. Led by Nancy Wind, health coach and founder of Peaks and Poses. Monday, September 13th 7:00-8:00 pm EST via zoom. Click here to register.

Registration is now open for the annual Vermont CorporateCup Challenge. Grab a couple of teammates and join the fun at this year’s virtual race. Click here to find out more about this year’s event. To register, you must have a team of three. To register to your team, please complete this google registration form no later than 5:00 pm EST on Friday, September 3rd as that will ensure that we have adequate time to get everyone registered, submit the payment and make sure all racers receive their race packets prior to the in-person event. Get ready, get set, and have fun!

Emotional Well-being for Parents: Parenting is difficult. Change is constant, days are long, and reality never looks like Pinterest. Learn how to manage your expectations, treat yourself with kindness, and find confidence in doing the next right thing. Brought to you by the team from New Directions Behavioral Health. Wednesday, August 18th noon-1:00 pm EST and/or from 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Well-Being in the Kitchen: Refresh Your Lunch Hour: These days, everyone could use a few life hacks to make our long, stressful days a little bit easier. What if we could do that while also improving your well-being and health? Good nutrition creates health in many aspects of our lives – not only your physical health, but your mental well-being as well! If you’re looking for new ways to make healthy and easy meals, all while learning more about feeding your whole-person well-being, join Chef Daniel Green, internationally known chef and Christina Sandok, functional nutrition coach and owner of Prescribe Nutrition, for an entertaining cooking demonstration featuring quick, inexpensive, and healthy meals to make at home with five ingredients or less! Thursday, August 19th 1:30-2:30 pm EST. Register here.

Outdoor Family Weekend September 10th through the 12th at Stillwater State Park, in Groton State Forest. Your whole family will have fun learning outdoor skills and about Vermont wildlife. In addition to workshops, you’ll have free time to enjoy recreational activities including boating, swimming, and hiking. Each camper may choose three workshops led by expert instructors. Each session offers numerous choices, including some meant especially for very young children and others appropriate for all ages. Cost is $175.00 per family (up to eight people) which covers one campsite for the weekend, three classes per camper, and most class materials. Registration is open and will close on August 20th or when all workshops are full. For questions or to request disability-related accommodation to participate in this program, contact Allison Smith at Allison.smith.2@UVM.edu or 1-800-571-0668 by Thursday, August 20, 2021. Register online at https://www.uvm.edu/extension/outdoorfamily. For updates, follow us on Facebook at OutdoorFamilyWeekendVT.

Common Risks to Your Retirement Plan: The first steps of creating a retirement plan generally involve a focus on retirement savings and securing sources of income in retirement. We will review risks that could impact your plan before and during retirement so that you have a better chance of living your retirement dream. Brought to you by the team from MySecureAdvantage. Thursday, August 26th noon-1:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

HealthyCARETM 90 Day Program: A comprehensive wellness program designed to enrich your life and health. Guided by a Nationally Certified Health Coach, over the course of 13 weeks, you will learn the fundamental aspects of fitness, nutrition, stress management, and behavior modification. Tuesdays, August 31st through November 23rd 5:30-7:30pm. This program is being offered in-person at The Edge at 142 W Twin Oaks Terrace, South Burlington. Insurance may cover most of the cost. Click here to learn more. To register and to verify your insurance coverage contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320.