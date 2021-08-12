Free Sustainability Consult for Departments and Student Groups

The Sustainability Consultancy is back! This program, run through the Sustainability Solutions Lab (SSL), aims to help student orgs and staff & academic departments brainstorm and implement sustainable actions in line with the goals of Energy2028. Student consultants are hired, paid and trained by the SSL and then matched with an org/department on campus.

Last year, consultants worked with the Center for Community Engagement, the College Store’s Textbook Department, the Debate Team, and the Alpine Ski Team. They created targeted deliverables including carbon emissions calculators for travel, outlines for sustainability-focused curricula and workshops, and student body outreach material. Each consultancy culminates in a final report with a list of specific sustainability recommendations as well as the opportunity for clients to advertise their participation in the program.

If you are a leader of a student org or staff/academic department and are interested in signing up for this Consultancy, please visit go/scsignup (or go.middlebury.edu/scsignup/). Feel free to email sustainability@middlebury.edu to learn more or with any questions or comments!