Exciting Changes Coming to Oracle Time Entry

by

As part of an upcoming upgrade within Oracle, beginning August 23rd you may notice some changes to how your time card entry looks and feels.

Like the updates to the Absence Module at the end of last year, time entry is also moving to the new responsive user interface (UI).

This means:

Better compatibility with mobile devices

More streamlined time entry

Easier at-a-glance viewing of your time cards (no more rearranging columns or scrolling tables!)

Bug fixes for certain common errors

We are working hard on creating thorough documentation and tools to make this transition as smooth as possible for all of our non-exempt employees. This will include updated reference guides, video walkthroughs, manager training, online drop-in sessions after going live, and more.

So keep an eye out for further communications, and feel free to email hr@middlebury.edu with any questions you may have.