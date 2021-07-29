Welcome Liam Lawlor!

by

Hello! My name is Liam, and I have recently joined the Health & Wellness Education team as the new Alcohol and Other Drug Education Specialist. I have completed a B.S. in public health studies and a M.S. in applied gerontology, both at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. While on campus, I worked as a peer educator in the alcohol and other drug education and prevention program and the collegiate recovery community. I was also active as an executive member of the student programming board. I am excited to become part of the Middcommunity, and I hope to continue to advance accessible and inclusive programming that can best serve all students. Where I to find me: I am more than likely eating ice cream in Vergennes!