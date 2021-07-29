Welcome Crystal Jones!

Hello! My name is Crystal Jones (She/Her/Hers), and I am overjoyed to be here at Middlebury! As of July 1st, I am the new Assistant Director of Education for Equity & Inclusion. I am looking forward to engaging with and having critical conversations with the Middlebury community.

I am originally from the Midwest (shoutout to my Midwest folks!) where I attended Illinois State University (ISU) and earned a Bachelor of Science in General Biology degree and just graduated and with a Master of Science in College Student Personnel Administration degree. I have had the pleasure of working in a variety of areas in higher education during my time at ISU such as academic advising, academic and tutoring services, pre-health advising, advising an affinity student organization, programming, and helping build the foundations of a new Multicultural Center. As a lifelong learner, I plan on not only bringing my past experiences with me, but my readiness to learn more to this position.

When I am not at work you can find me at trivia on Thursdays at the Marquis, probably reading a YA fantasy book, enjoying reality competition shows, and looking to meet new people! Fun fact: I played quidditch at ISU, so being here at Middlebury (where the first quidditch team in the US was created) feels a little like fate!