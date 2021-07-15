International Travel to Resume Aug. 15

Middlebury-sponsored international travel for faculty, staff, and students will resume on August 15, 2021. Travel will be permitted under the rules of the international travel policy. Travelers should be attentive to the COVID-19 situation in their destination and are subject to all host country travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. Faculty and staff should also be mindful that current budgets may not support previous levels of institutional travel.

International travelers are also reminded of the requirement to register any Middlebury-sponsored international travel in Middlebury’s Travel Registration system.