What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of June 7th and 14th

by

June is Men’s Health Month so let’s use this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of male health and encourage men to live longer and healthier lives. Friday, June 18th is Wear Blue Day and whether it is your friend, brother, dad, boyfriend, spouse, or boss, show them you care about them and their health by wearing blue. This is a great time to make some changes to your lifestyle and Cigna has a host of Lifestyle Management Programs that can support you. Are you thinking about giving up tobacco but need a little support? Find out how 802Quits can help. Are you feeling overwhelmed or that you’re having trouble managing all of your responsibilities? Access support from the comfort of your home through Cigna’s virtual counseling option or contact your school’s Employee Assistance Program.

Summer is right around the corner and that means fresh produce and farmers markets! Find a market near you or make a day of it and explore a market you’ve never been too. You can find a list of markets here.

Ready for some adventure? Summer is a great time to get out an enjoy all that the Vermont State Parks have to offer. Join the Venture Vermont Challenge where you can get moving, investigate the natural world, make a difference in your community and learn some new skills. Submit your score sheet and win a VIP medal that gets you free day entry in Vermont State parks for the rest of the 2021 season and the entire 2022 season.

Investing Education for Beginners: Get ready to learn why investing can be a critical factor in achieving long-term goals. Then build your knowledge as we review mutual funds, stocks, bonds, and other types of investments. Plus, you can get some ideas for applying what you’ve learned. Brought to you by the team at MySecureAdvantage. Tuesday, June 8th noon-1:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Virtual HealthyCARE 90 Day Program: A comprehensive wellness program designed to enrich your life and health. Guided by a Nationally Certified Health Coach, over the course of 13 weeks, you will learn the fundamental aspects of fitness, nutrition, stress management, and behavior modification. Tuesdays, June 1st through August 28th or Mondays, June 28th through September 20th, noon-1:00 pm EST or Thursdays, April 1st through June 24th noon-1:00 pm EST> Cost: $67 with most Cigna plans and with a contribution toward the cost from GMHEC (originally $499). Click here to learn more. To register, or inquire about the cost with other insurance providers, contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320.

Virtual Food & Mood 8 Week Program: Join Allison Filepp, EDGE Registered Dietitian for this comprehensive program focusing on supporting your mental health and well-being through nutrition. This program includes weekly group educational sessions along with three 1-on-1 tele nutrition sessions. Tuesdays, July 20th through September 7th, noon-1:00 pm EST. There is a cost for this program but it may be covered by insurance. Click here to learn more. To inquire about the cost and/or to register, genavix@edgevt.com.

Fueling Your Body Pre & Post Exercise: Optimize your workouts and energy by properly fueling your body pre and post exercise. Learn the basics of nutrition and how your body thrives on the nutrient rich foods to be your best self. Friday, June 11th, noon-1:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Meal Planning & Preparing: Tips & Tools to Improve Your Nutrition: Join The Edge Preventive Care team for this engaging discussion around fueling your body through whole foods which includes meal planning and preparing strategies. Friday, June 18th, noon-1:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Kim’s circuit class will continue throughout the summer as will our partnership with True Center Yoga.