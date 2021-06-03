Mittelman Astronomy Lecture Series

by

Mittelman Observatory is happy to announce the next edition of the Mittelman Astronomy Lecture Series. This aperiodic series will involve occasional astronomy and astronomy-related talks that will often be broad and interdisciplinary in nature.

The next talk will be given virtually by planetary astronomer Amanda Bosh on Tuesday, June 8, from 7pm to 8:30pm. Dr. Bosh’s talk is entitled “What the Outer Edges of Our Solar System Tell Us About Its Beginnings”. She is Observatory Operations Manager at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.

This talk is presented in collaboration with the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group and the Dublin School.

More talk details can be found at go/astrotalks.

And, please note that registration is required for this free webinar at go/astrotalk.

Mittelman Astronomy Lecture Series announcements, as well as aperiodic live virtual stargazing event notices, will routinely happen through the Observatory News mailing list at go/observatorynews.

Mittelman Observatory. Because the sky is always open!