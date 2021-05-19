Middlebury College Student Government Association announces Faculty and Staff Appreciation Awards

Faculty Appreciation Award

The Marjorie Lamberti Faculty Appreciation Award is given annually to a Middlebury College faculty member who, following the example set by Professor Lamberti, demonstrates excellence in and dedication to teaching. The SGA is proud to announce the following honorees for the 2020-2021 academic year:

Award Recipient: Jennifer Wang, Assistant Professor of English & American Literatures

Honorable Mentions: Spring Ulmer, Visiting Assistant Professor of English & American Literatures; Sarah Stroup, Associate Professor of Political Science



Staff Appreciation Award

The Rodney and Beverly DeGray Staff Appreciation Award is given annually to dedicated staff who are evaluated on the principles of leadership, stewardship, attitude, and community service. The SGA is proud to announce the following honorees for the 2020-2021 academic year:

Award Recipient: Michelle Nelson, Associate Director of Admissions

Honorable Mentions: Franklin Dean-Farrar, Assistant Director of Athletics for Operations and Events; Maureen Deppman, Catering Team Member