What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of May 10th and 17th

Stepping Up to Stepping Strong Challenge: We are two weeks into the Stepping Up challenge and the GMHEC team is going strong. The challenge runs through the month of May so you can still get in on the action to support this great cause. Check out this quick video tutorial to see how to sign up or read the FAQs here. Make sure you join the Green Mountain Higher Education Consortium team and help us to support this wonderful cause.

Bicycle tune up: Ready to get back on your bike but need a tune up? Let Bino from Wheels on Wheels Bike repair work his magic and get you back in the saddle safely. Tuesday, May 25th or Thursday, June 3rd at the Lakeside location of Champlain College. $50 can be paid to Wheels on Wheels via cash, check or Venmo at the time of your appointment. Sign up here.

Have you been a member of The Edge or are you considering joining? Check out this short video to see what’s going on inside The Edge and how the team is working to make sure member have a safe experience.

In Pursuit of Happiness: The Atlantic will host a live event on Thursday, May 20th that explores the human hold on happiness—and aims to find ways to build a more meaningful life. The event will consider happiness and relationships; the role of spirituality; how social media and other technology are affecting our happiness; and the ways in which a year of social isolation has reframed our understanding of a lasting sense of joy. Click here to learn more and to register.

Stress and Your Child: As parents we naturally want to protect our kids from stress – a stressed child often means a stressed parent. But this natural instinct can get in the way of giving them the most effective type of support. In this seminar, we’ll examine the experience of stress for a child, how it is similar but also different from the adult experience. We’ll review stress signs and share constructive ways to help your child manage stressful thoughts and feelings. Learn how you can also proactively build your child’s natural resilience. This seminar will be hosted by Dr. Rick Conforto, a licensed psychologist with over 40 years of experience providing clinical services to children, adolescents, adults and families and is brough to you by Cigna. Tuesday, May 11th 1:00-2:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Label Savvy: Nutrition Labels, Manufacturing Gimmicks and More: Join the EDGE Preventative Care team for this engaging webinar on all things nutrition labels. Discussion topics will include manufacturing gimmicks that loop us into purchasing food items that may not be all they are toting on the label, hidden preservatives and additives in our foods, and navigating the best bang for your buck’ when purchasing items with food labels. Friday, May 14th noon-1:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Overcoming Loneliness: At some point in life, most people will feel emotionally or physically disconnected from others. Learn how to recognize this normal reaction, address feelings of loneliness and rebuild connections. Brought to you by New Directions Behavioral Health. Preregistration required. Wednesday, May 19th noon-1:00 pm EST or 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Click here to register.