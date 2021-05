Faculty at Home webinars

by

Hairwork, ekphrastic poetry, Aristotle and Alexander, the rhetoric of white supremacy, conspiracy and disinformation — these are the topics brought to you by Middlebury’s esteemed faculty this spring 2021. Please visit the Faculty at Home webinar website for additional information on the next two: Jason Blazakis on May 6th and Glenn Andres on June 8. If you missed one, recordings are available on this website about a week after the event.