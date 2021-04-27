Middlebury residents: Take a student survey on COVID-19 perceptions

This notice is posted on behalf of students enrolled in a course, Sociology of the Pandemic.

We are Middlebury College students exploring the ways in which the return to campus during COVID-19 has impacted how students and townspeople perceive one another. If you are a Middlebury resident, we would love to hear your perspective. Take our College COVID-19 Perceptions Survey and be entered to win a $50 Hannaford’s gift card. Questions? Contact emauer@middlebury.edu, lrinzlerday@middlebury.edu, or mjoinnides@middlebury.edu.