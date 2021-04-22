TIAA Financial Essentials Live Webinars for May

Please note: Registration can be accessed for all webinars through this single direct link.

Halfway There: A retirement Checkpoint

May 11 at 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. (ET)

You can give yourself a mid-career financial checkup to evaluate your current savings, formulate a plan to help pursue your savings goals and manage competing financial priorities.

Lifetime Income: Paycheck for life

May 11 at 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. (ET)

You’ve worked hard to save for retirement. TIAA can help you understand how to create a plan that protects you against key retirement risks as well as helps build a diversified retirement income plan.

Responsible Investing: Portfolios with purpose

May 12 at 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. (ET)

Make an impact with a social choice. Did you know that responsible investing enables investors to align their social and environmental principals with their financial goals? Learn the factors that make an investment socially responsible, the history of RI and ways for individuals to incorporate RI into their investment strategy.

Money at Work 2: Sharpening investment skills

May 12 at 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. (ET)

Feel more secure in your savings strategy by verifying you’re on the right track. And if you’re off track, know what adjustments you need to make. Learn how to plan your investments and hold on to as much of your nest egg as possible.

The 411 on 529 College Savings Plans

May 13 at 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. (ET)

You can learn how 529 college savings plans work and how to invest in one for a child, grandchild, yourself or other loved one.

Health Savings Accounts as a Nest Egg

May 13 at 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. (ET)

You may know about the tax advantages of contributing to a Health Savings Account (HSA), but did you know that HSAs are also a way to save for health care expenses in retirement? In addition, one of the many benefits of an HSA is that the unused balances can be invested for potential growth over the long term and used during retirement years when healthcare expenses may be significantly higher. During this discussion, we’ll go through how HSAs can help you in your journey toward financial wellness.