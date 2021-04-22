Envisioning Middlebury at Work

Tuesday, April 27 – 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET

A presentation of four new initiatives that illustrate Middlebury’s strategic framework.

Public Humanities Labs Initiative – Presented by Marion Wells, Henry N. Hudson Professor of English and American Literatures and Co-Director of the Axinn Center for the Humanities and Febe Armanios, Professor of History and Co-Director of the Axinn Center for the Humanities

Bread Loaf Beyond the Page – Presented by Emily Bartels, Dean of the Bread Loaf School of English and Craig Maravich, Program Director, Beyond the Page and Assistant Visiting Professor of Theatre

Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies for Undergrads – Presented by Jeff Knopf, Professor and Program Chair, Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies and Jessica Varnum, Deputy Director, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies and Adjunct Professor

midd.data – Presented by Kathy Morse, Professor of History and John C. Elder Professor in Environmental Studies and Caitlin Myers, John G. McCullough Professor of Economics

Sponsored by the Provost’s Office. For additional information, contact Gail Borden – gborden@middlebury.edu.