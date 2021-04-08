Sister-to-Sister: Free Workout Wednesday for Middle School Girls

by

Middlebury College’s Sister-to-Sister Program is inviting all middle school and 6thgrade girls to four Workout Wednesdays starting on April 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Directed by female-identified college students, Sister-to-Sister aims to support middle school students and 6th graders to reach their fullest potential. During the pandemic, the program has switched to an online format and teamed up with certified coach Sal Nakhlawi. Since graduating from Middlebury in 2019, Sal has founded StrongHER Girls, a movement dedicated to teaching girls, women, and folx of marginalized identities how to empower themselves to be strong, from the inside-out. As a recreational powerlifter, the former president of the student organization Women of Color sought a positive, nurturing community for her health and wellness practices. Since weight rooms are often male-dominated, she had trouble finding one—so she created one herself. Over the past year, Sal has been featured in magazines such as Women’s Health and Self.

On Workout Wednesdays in April, Sal will break down every exercise to guarantee optimal form and maximum effect. Sal mixes short, uplifting questions in the series of exercises and invites participants to reflect on them for a couple of minutes. Workout Wednesday will add some much-needed movement to the remote school days.

For more information or to register, contact Karin Hanta: khanta@middlebury.edu, phone (802)458-2742.