Middlebury College and White River Junction VA Healthcare System Partner for a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic April 10

by

Middlebury College is partnering with the White River Junction Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 10, for veterans and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees by scheduled appointment only. Veterans and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees by scheduled appointment only.

The clinic is now open to spouses and caregivers of veterans too. These individuals do not need to be enrolled in VA care to get the vaccine. They should also call 802-296-5151 to make an appointment.

The White River Junction VA will administer the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine at the Middlebury College Athletics Complex on South Main Street.

Complete details for this clinic are outlined below. Everyone must schedule an appointment by calling 802-296-5151.

Saturday, April 10, 2021 – Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

What: VA COVID-19 Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) Vaccination Clinic

Who: Veterans and pre-registered U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees, all ages

Veterans: If you would like to enroll, please call our Eligibility staff at 802-295-9363 ext. 5118 to begin your enrollment application or you can also email our enrollment office at VHAWRJEligibility@va.gov.

Veterans who typically do not receive care at VA still qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Please reach out to the Eligibility Office for details.

DHS employees must register with their DHS leadership prior to scheduling an appointment.

When:

Saturday, April 10

Only one dose necessary with the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine.

Where: Middlebury College Athletics Complex

219 South Main Street, Middlebury, Vt.

Masks and physical distancing are required.

Please read our news story for more details.