What’s On Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of March 29th and April 5th

Stress and meaning are inextricably linked. You don’t stress out about things you don’t care about, and you can’t create a meaningful life without experiencing some stress. ― Kelly McGonigal

April is stress awareness month and one of the best ways to proactively manage stress is to follow a morning routine. Read more about the building blocks of a morning routine to support your optimal well-being here.

Interested in resources to enhance your mental well-being and/or support you to better manage stress? Check out the resources available through your EAP and through Cigna.

Champlain, Middlebury and St. Michael’s faculty and staff can learn more about New Directions EAP here

Norwich faculty and staff can learn more about Unum EAP here

Access the Cigna Behavioral Health Guide here

Are you a manager or supervisor who is looking for ways to best support the working moms on your team? Check out this article to gain a better understanding of the realities working mothers face and how they are different from those of their male colleagues and those of women without kids.

Cultivating Resilience to Avoid Burnout: Burnout is an epidemic in our culture. Defined as an occupational phenomenon resulting from chronic workplace stress, burnout is a serious health issue that can have dire consequences on our short- and long-term health and well-being. Join Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator for an in-depth discussion of the stages of burnout, signs of burnout and actions we can take to avoid burning out. Come away with a plan of action to support your resilience and help you to stay well. Tuesday, March 30th 9:00-10:00 am EST. Please RSVP for this event no later than noon on Monday, March 29th. Zoom password 135790.

Leader’s Guide to Enhancing Employee Resilience: Leaders play a critical role in the resilience of their teams and resilient teams are what will enable our faculty, staff, and students to thrive. By proactively helping your team build resilience, leaders will benefit from more engaged and productive employees and better short- and long-term outcomes. Join Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator for this engaging presentation where you will learn about the ways leaders can support and enhance employee well-being. Come away with practical strategies you can implement to ensure that your employees and teams are able to persevere in the face of challenge. Thursday, April 8th 9:00-10:00 am EST. Please RSVP for this event no later than noon on Wednesday, April 7th. Zoom password 135790.

It’s Spring! Let’s Get Running: Running doesn’t need to be difficult or hard on your body. In this engaging and interactive virtual program, you’ll take your running to places it’s never been before. With easy-to-learn technique lessons, you’ll gain the confidence and know-how to run as often, as far, and potentially as fast as you’d like. This 6-week course is perfect for runners looking to apply the ChiRunning technique and be able to run farther, faster, and with more ease and joy. The online format gives you the freedom to learn and interact with Master Instructor Sarah Richardson from the comfort of your home and includes access to a closed group for ongoing coaching throughout the 6 weeks. For more information and/or to register, contact Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org. Registration deadline Friday, April 2nd at noon.

Don’t forget to check the calendar as there are many other great events planned for the next couple of weeks. Calendar password is GMHECWell-Being.