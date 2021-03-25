TIAA: April Events for National Financial Literacy Month

TIAA is supporting National Financial Literacy Month in April by encouraging healthy financial habits including four easy ways to improve “money smarts.”

Financial Essentials Live Webinars

Please note: Registration can be accessed for all webinars through this single direct link.

Paying Yourself: Income options in retirement

You can learn the rules that govern retirement assets and find out when to consider using different income sources. Save time, manage your money, and feel empowered by learning and using the latest digital enhancements.

April 13 at 12 p.m. 1 p.m. (ET)

Making it Easier for You: Online tools and resources

Save time, manage your money, and feel empowered by learning and using the latest digital enhancements.

April 13 at 3 p.m. 4 p.m. (ET)

Quarterly Economic and Market Update Take a closer look at our views on the financial markets, including key market drivers, U.S. economy, policy and politics, and investing in public markets. This seminar will also cover the challenges that investors face and how to navigate them.

April 14 at 12 p.m. 1 p.m. (ET)

The Power of Saving

Whether you’re the kind of person that lives and spends in the now or plans for what’s ahead, there are always ways to save smarter. In this seminar, you’ll learn a number of strategies for better managing your money, so you have the knowledge and confidence to pay your bills, save for a rainy day, and achieve any larger financial goals you’ve set for yourself.

April 14 at 3 p.m. 4 p.m. (ET)

W2W Attention to Detail: Financial finishing touches for women

Am I ready to retire? How do I know if I have enough? How do I plan my income? What should I look out for as I plan and even after I am retired? Financial success can often complicate your life and we are going to try to help you answer those questions and more.

April 15 at 12 p.m. 1 p.m. (ET)

Making Gifts to Loved Ones and Charities

You can help to maximize the value of your life’s work and help to take care of your survivors and philanthropic causes with a little planning. This webinar will review basic strategies for giving to individuals and charities during your lifetime, as well as legacy planning.

April 15 at 3 p.m. 4 p.m. (ET)