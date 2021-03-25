Reminder: myCigna 2-Step Authentication – Effective March 17th

Like many health care, financial services, and tech companies, we are taking an additional step in helping to protect our customers’ personal information. Starting March 17, 2021, we will require the use of two-step authentication for myCigna online account access.

Two-step authentication, also called multi-factor authentication (MFA), adds an extra layer of protection to our customers’ myCigna accounts by requiring their password plus a unique code in order to log in. We have offered the option of using two-step authentication since 2018 and more than 3.5 million customers have added it since then.

See flyer below for more information: