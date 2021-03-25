MSA Live! April 13th and 22nd Webinars

MSA Live! | It’s My Budget & I’m Sticking to It!

April 13, 2021 | 9:00 AM (PT) & 12:00 PM (PT) | Register here

Creating and sticking to a budget is the foundation for great personal finances. Why? It gets you in the habit of reviewing and adjusting your spending so that the most important goals in your life get funded. This class will outline a process for creating a spending plan and will offer practical tips for sticking to it!

MSA Live! | Live Financial Forum

April 22, 2021 | 9:00 AM (PT) & 12:00 PM (PT) | Register here

April is National Financial Literacy Month. We are hosting a Live Financial Forum on April 22nd in honor of Financial Literacy. Our panel of money coaches will answer your questions live on any financial topic. This is a great time to get your questions answered. Whether they are related to debt, budgeting, saving, investing, mortgages, retirement or financial habits, our panelists will be ready to answer them. Please register to attend and log into the Broadcast to hear our panel address financial questions and concerns from people across the country.

Register even if you cannot attend. A recording of the webinar will automatically be sent within 24 hours.

Want to learn more about this topic? Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.

MSA Money Coaching – Just a Call Away

Middlebury College has partnered with My Secure Advantage (MSA) to provide a complete financial wellness benefit to you! When it comes to money, searching for answers can feel overwhelming. By connecting with a personal Money Coach, you can build a stronger and more secure future no matter where you are in your financial journey.

3 Important Things to Know

❶ No two stories are alike and your financial strategies shouldn’t be either

With MSA, you have access to a dedicated Money Coach for 90 days each year to talk about any financial topic. It could be about creating a budget, increasing your credit score, paying down debt or all three! Maybe you’ve got questions about planning for retirement, buying a home, or creating an investment plan. You get the idea. Whatever your financial focus or challenge, MSA has credentialed, skilled Coaches who can help.

❷ Confidentiality and a real person to guide and support your goals

Think of your Coach as a personal financial guide, accountability partner, and chief motivator. Together you’ll create a plan that embodies your values, priorities, and goals – one that reflects and works with your life. MSA encourages your spouse/partner to join in the conversations too. All sessions are confidential, over the phone and a half hour long.

❸ No out-of-pocket cost, hidden fees or charges

Middlebury College has paid for this benefit, full stop. MSA’s coaches don’t work on commission or sell any products. When you talk with a Money Coach, you can be sure that you’re getting unbiased, judgment-free guidance.

So what are you waiting for? Get started today!

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.