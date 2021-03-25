2021 Memberships Now Available for the Ralph Myhre Golf Course

It’s been a long winter! As we turn the corner into Spring we are excited to watch the snow finally start to melt and get back to playing golf!

With all of our excitement for the 2021 golf season ahead we have decided to initiate a bonus give away to everyone that joins early this year!

Purchase any Ralph Myhre Golf Course membership before April 1st and as a thank you, you will receive a complimentary Driving Range 5 Punch Pass good for the 2021 season.

Benefits-eligible Faculty, Staff, and Retirees can purchase a membership for just $275 for the 2021 season. We also have a variety of other memberships available for non-benefit eligible employees starting at $475.

Memberships, Season Golf Passes and Season Cart Rentals can be purchased online here: https://ralph-myhre-golf-course.myshopify.com/collections/memberships

Questions? Drop us a line at:

Middlebury College Ralph Myhre Golf Course

proshop@middlebury.edu

(802) 443-7604

www.RalphMyhreGolfCourse.com