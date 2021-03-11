My Secure Advantage – Enroll for a chance to win $100!

by

Middlebury College provides My Secure AdvantageTM (MSA) – a complete financial wellness benefit – to you and your family. When it comes to money, searching for answers can feel overwhelming. By connecting with an MSA Money Coach and taking advantage of proprietary online resources, you can build a stronger and more secure financial future.

For a limited time, participating in this free program will enter you into a drawing to win a $100 gift card! See the flyer below for details.