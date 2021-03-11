Film Producer and Middlebury Native Neil Bicknell Presents New JFK Documentary on March 16, Part of AAUW Speaker Series

AAUW (American Association of University Women) is sponsoring a Zoom webinar screening of the documentary “JFK: The Last Speech” on Tuesday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. Executive produced by Middlebury native Neil Bicknell (Amherst ’64) and his wife Judy Bicknell, and directed by Boston filmmaker Bestor Cram, “JFK: the Last Speech” recently won the Best Documentary Award at the New Jersey Film Festival. Middlebury College Professor Jay Parini is among the film’s narrators.



On October 26, 1963, only weeks before his assassination, President John F. Kennedy delivered a speech at Amherst College to commemorate the ground breaking of the Robert Frost Library. “JFK: The Last Speech” captures this remarkable address to the students, which emphasized Kennedy’s belief in national service and the importance of the arts. Stewart Udall, then Secretary of the Interior, called the speech “the most majestic” of Kennedy’s career. Throughout the documentary, students from the Amherst Class of ’64 share how the President’s words influenced their lives. The screening will conclude with a question and answer session with Mr. Bicknell.

Register for the Zoom webinar at bit.ly/AAUW-JFK. Free and open to the public.

AAUW is a non-profit organization founded in 1881. Its mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. The Middlebury Chapter, founded in 1922, meets once a month from September through May, and sponsors presentations open to the public. For more information about AAUW, visit aauw.org. With questions about local AAUW activities, call Ann Straub (207-210-5563) or Liane Barrera (388-7421).