March 18th event: Global Community Engagement during COVID

Please join the Center for Community Engagement for the Liberal Arts and the Public Good: Community Engagement Spring Series. Through immersive learning within and outside of the classroom, Middlebury students and faculty work to contribute to local and global communities. This event series will feature stories from and conversations with Middlebury College undergraduates and faculty members who have unique perspectives on engaging in community during the pandemic.

Register here for the first event on March 18th to hear current students Mai Mai ’22, Patrick Wachira ’23, and Alex Burns ‘21.5 share how they are engaged in experiential learning across cultural and geographic boundaries through course projects, volunteer service, and student-led co-curricular activities. Alex will share her experience leading a virtual MAlt trip on immigration in partnership with RAICES, Patrick will share his virtual and in-person hybrid project with a high schoolers in Kenya, and Mai will share her experience partnering Middlebury College School students with a school in Nepal.

Questions? Contact Ashley Laux, alaux@middlebury.edu.