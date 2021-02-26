Middlebury Volunteer Tutors Available to Support K-12 Youth in Staff and Faculty Families

Middlebury Volunteer Tutors is a network of Middlebury College students looking to support Middlebury College and MIIS staff and faculty with tutoring services for children K–12. Midd V.T. arose during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to a direct request from staff and faculty and was an expression of solidarity and gratitude for the deep care staff and faculty members have always given to the students. It is volunteer-based and we coordinate pairings between the Middlebury College students and children based on selected subject areas, skills and schedules.

Go to our website found at the link go/MIDDVT and submit the request form for a tutor. You can also access the form through this link.