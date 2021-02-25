TIAA Financial Essentials Live Webinars

Strategies for staying on track – No matter how much or how little money you can save for retirement, it’s important that you start now and stay invested for your future. You can learn how taking smart financial steps today, may help lead you to a solid financial future after you’ve stopped working. March 16 at 3 p.m. (ET)

Retiring in the new normal – We all know how important it is to save for retirement. This presentation brings many of the risks to light so you have a better understanding of what you may be facing and what you can do about it, especially in this new environment. Namely, shifting your strategy from just growing your money to protecting what you’ve saved as it grows. And for those still working, we’ll talk about protecting your income in retirement, by creating a guaranteed income stream to help cover essential expenses and next steps you can take to help protect your retirement future. March 17 at 3 p.m. (ET)

Understanding Medicare– Paying for healthcare in retirement is a critical part of financial planning, and it is important to understand how Medicare operates and what choices you have. This webinar will help you understand some aspects of Medicare, including eligibility and what plans are available to you. We hope that you will join us for this educational event. March 18 at 12 p.m. (ET)

Home buying 101: A financial primer for first-time home buyers – Buying your first home is a big deal and comes with lots of new experiences—and expenses—along the way. Get expert insights on the key steps and considerations for your home buying journey, including the three phases: preparing to search, finding your home and getting to closing. March 18 at 3 p.m. (ET)

The SECURE Act – The SECURE Act (Setting Every Community up for Retirement Enhancement Act), passed on December 20, 2019, made sweeping changes to the retirement plan landscape. Learn about the changes and how they impact your retirement planning considerations. March 16 at 12 p.m. (ET)

Social Security basics -Social Security will likely play a significant role in building your retirement income. Learn the basics about Social Security including eligibility, how to apply, how your benefit is calculated and strategies for claiming benefits. March 17 at 12 p.m. (ET)

Estate planning basics – Ensuring that our assets will pass to loved ones, and causes that are near and dear is important to most of us. Discover the components of a basic estate plan and strategies to ensure that your wishes are met. March 24 at 12 p.m. (ET)