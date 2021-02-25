Middlebury College to Receive 2021 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award

We are proud to announce that Middlebury College has been selected to receive the 2021 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Silver award! This award recognizes Vermont workplaces that have made significant efforts towards improving employee wellness.

The college is proud of our continuing commitment to supporting and improving employee wellness in all areas. For more information on available resources, please visit http://www.middlebury.edu/well-being/ or view the resource guide at https://www.gmhec.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Well-being-resource-guide-1.pdf