Winter Clothing Drive for Midd Students

This spring semester, students will be asked to gather outdoors more than before. Please help all our students feel prepared and warm. Donate your used winter items – coats, hats, gloves, mittens, and boots.

Join the SGA, Student Activities, Anderson Freeman Resource Center, and International Students and Scholar Services. Collections will occur at 75 Shannon Street between February 17 – February 19.