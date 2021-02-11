What’s On Tap for Well-Being? Weeks of 2/15 and 2/22

Once in a while you need to take a break and visit yourself. ― Audrey Giorgi

This Valentine’s Day, whether you have a special someone to celebrate with or not, I hope you remember to show yourself some love, some kindness and some gratitude for all that you are and all that you do.

We’ve got a great line up of events coming at you again this month so mark your calendars. Please visit the calendar for additional details about the events listed below as well as plenty of other events that are not featured here. The calendar password is GMHECWell-Being.

Let’s get cooking: Join the chef dietitians from Whole Health Nutrition as we prepare of delicious meal of Protein Packed Lentil Soup on Thursday, February 18th and Weekday Beef Stew on Thursday, February 25th. Both sessions will be offered from 5:30-7:00 pm EST. Grab the recipes on the GMHEC Well-being calendar and cook along with us.

Virtual HealthyCARE 90 Day Program: A comprehensive wellness program designed to enrich your life and health. Guided by a Nationally Certified Health Coach, over the course of 13 weeks, you will learn the fundamental aspects of fitness, nutrition, stress management, and behavior modification. Wednesdays, February 24th through May 19th. Noon-1:00 pm EST. Offered via zoom. Cost: $113 with BCBSVT plan/$117 with Cigna plan (originally $499). Contact us if you have another insurance provider to verify your benefits in advance. Click here to learn more. To register, contact genavix@edgevt.com.

Nutrition, Movement & Mindfulness to Improve Heart Health: February is Heart Health Month so join the folks from the EDGE Preventative Care team for this webinar and learn how to support your heart health through nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness. Thursday, February 25th from noon-1:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Intro to Yoga Series: This class is for you if you are looking to give yoga a try or are coming back after an absence. Wednesdays, February 17th through March 10th. 4:30-5:30 pm EST. There is a fee for this program. Find our more and register here.

Cultivating Resilience to Avoid Burnout: Burnout is an epidemic in our culture. Defined as an occupational phenomenon resulting from chronic workplace stress, burnout is a serious health issue that can have dire consequences on our short- and long-term health and well-being. Join Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator for an in-depth discussion of the stages of burnout, signs of burnout and actions we can take to avoid burning out. Come away with a plan of action to support your resilience and help you to stay well. Thursday, February 18th. 9:00-10:00 am EST. Zoom meeting password 135790.

Managing Energy for Full Engagement: Peak performance in work and in life depends on personal energy. We so often hear about the importance of time management, but time is finite. It is the one thing we can never make more of. Energy, on the other hand, is a renewable resource and managing our energy is the key to health, happiness and peak performance. Join Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator, for an interactive discussion on managing your personal energy. Come away with practical strategies you can implement to help you avoid an energy crisis and which will enable you to thrive in work and in life. Prior to the session, please take five minutes to complete the energy profile found here and have your results handy for the session as we will be referring to it. You will not be expected to share your personal results. Thursday, February 25th. 9:00-10:00 am EST. Zoom meeting password 135790.

Leader’s Guide to Enhancing Team Resilience: Leaders play a critical role in the resilience of their teams and resilient teams are what will enable our faculty, staff and students to thrive. By proactively helping your team build resilience, leaders will benefit from more engaged and productive employees and better short- and long-term outcomes. Join Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator for this engaging presentation where you will learn about the five ways leaders can support and enhance employee well-being. Come away with practical strategies you can implement to ensure that your employees and teams are able to persevere in the face of challenge. Tuesday, February 23rd. 9:00-10:00 am EST. Zoom meeting password 135790.

Stress Management for Managers: Managers are constantly being pulled in different directions and have high accountability for how a team functions. This can lead to cumulative stress. Learn more about the stress cycle, how to recognize its impact on health, and strategies to lower stress that can be applied in daily life. Brought to you by New Directions Behavioral Health. Wednesday, February 24th. Noon-1:00 pm EST or 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Preregistration required. Click here to register.

Ayurveda 101 and the Circadian Rhythms: Find out what all the hoopla is about Ayurveda and its relationship with the circadian rhythms. Discover your Dosha and begin to understand your unique constitution and how living in greater balance with the cycles and rhythms of theday and seasons will improve your sleep, weight optimization, digestion, attention focus, and a stronger immune system. Presented by Nancy Wind, Health/Lifestyle Coach, founder of PeaksandPoses Trail Yoga and Outdoor Adventure. Sunday, February 14th 10:00-11:00 am. There is no cost for this event. Register here. Follow the instructions to “Pay by Check” and email Nancy at peaksandposes@gmail.com to let her know you are part of GMHEC.