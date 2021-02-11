Eat Local VT App Launch

Looking for local food? Eat Local VT is a mobile guide to farms and food producers in Addison County. The app is a collaboration between the Addison County Relocalization Network (ACORN) and MiddDev, a new student organization supported by the Innovation Hub. MiddDev was created by students looking to get real-world software development experience through projects that help the Middlebury community, and Eat Local VT is a great way for students, their families, and Vermont residents to support small businesses and local agriculture! You can download the app for free on iOS and Android, and you can get in touch with MiddDev at zeinhorn@middlebury.edu.