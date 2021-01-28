Free sustainability help

by

Improve your department’s sustainability!



The Sustainability Solutions Lab in the Office of Sustainability Integration is once again offering the Sustainability Consultancy, aimed at helping departments establish and meet sustainability goals. Departments that choose to participate will be paired with a trained student who will work with staff and/or faculty throughout the semester to assess current needs, create a plan for improving sustainability and help you meet your goals! This program seeks to address goals associated with Energy2028, as well as focuses on issues of environmental justice and equity. Examples of past projects include personalized travel tips and office space recommendations. We pay the student, all you need to do is be open. Click here for more info!

Questions, or want to participate? Email sustainability@middlebury.edu