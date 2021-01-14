USE YOUR NEW CIGNA ID CARD AT THE PHARMACY

You should receive a new Cigna ID card in the mail before your benefits begin. Here’s some important information about your new ID card.

Use your new Cigna ID card every time you fill a prescription. Your pharmacist will need to use the BIN, PCN, and Rx Group number on your ID card to access your benefits and process your claim.

Access your ID card using the myCigna® app. You can also download and print a temporary Cigna ID card from the myCigna website.