MSA Communication

by

As the economic, societal and personal fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide responsive and meaningful personal financial guidance to employees and their families. Essential to this effort is raising employees’ awareness and understanding of the MSA benefit you provide, as well as how it can serve them no matter the state of their finances or stage in life.

We’re hopeful you’ll find these resources useful to that end.

2021 Webinar Schedule (click here)

Please post/share the 2021 webinar schedule — with active registration links — where your employees can easily access it. Remember only those employees who have registered on the MSA website (or attended a prior webinar) receive MSA’s monthly newsletter highlighting the upcoming sessions.

2021 Communications Calendar (click here)

We’ve outlined suggested communications around MSA’s webinar schedule, as well as many other timely topics. Our goal is to make it quick and easy for you to find and share relevant MSA collateral throughout the year. As you’ll see, the files are editable to make customization a snap.

2021 Education Catalog (click here)

A complete listing of our classes, along with a brief description and any associated nuances, is provided. Click on the “Details” area related to each class; a thorough outline is provided for your use.