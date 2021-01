MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY IS AN OFFICIAL MIDDLEBURY HOLIDAY

Since 2019, Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day has been recognized as a regular Middlebury holiday. Please consult your manager to understand the operational and scheduling plan in your department. As with all regular holidays (Thanksgiving and winter break), benefits-eligible staff are eligible for “Holiday Pay” for the day. For more information on holiday schedules and time entry, please see our holiday webpage.