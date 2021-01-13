Important COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment Information from Cigna





As we have done throughout this pandemic, we will continue to evaluate the course of the disease and make adjustments to our policy decisions when appropriate. Thank you for your trust. Together, we will overcome this pandemic. Over the course of the pandemic, Cigna has taken bold actions to remove uncertainty and make health care easier. While new therapeutic treatments and vaccines are becoming available, it will take more time until enough vaccine is available to help slow down the spread.In Cigna’s ongoing effort to provide easier access to care and ease the financial impact your employees may experience with COVID-19 treatment, Cigna has decided toand related visits at all sites of care, virtual or in person, and for both in- and out-of-network providers*.Please note, the cost share waiver for COVID-19 diagnostic testing and related screening, including virtual care, continues through the public health emergency period , currently ending January 21, 2021, as required under federal law.While this decision will help your employees who may require treatment, it’s important to continue to focus on preventive measures while vaccines become more available. Continue to encourage your workforce to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent exposure to COVID-19 – even after vaccination. This includes: Cover mouth and nose with a mask when around others, Avoid close contact with people who are sick, Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet, and Wash hands often. These practices have definitively shown to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses like the flu.As a reminder, COVID-19 vaccines are often supplied by the government but are also eligible for coverage under most Cigna medical and pharmacy plans as a preventive service with no out of pocket expense for our plan members. The administration cost will be passed on to medical and pharmacy plans. No ASO plan opt out is applicable, in accordance with the CARES Act.As we have done throughout this pandemic, we will continue to evaluate the course of the disease and make adjustments to our policy decisions when appropriate. Thank you for your trust. Together, we will overcome this pandemic.