Cigna Preparing 2021 pharmacy benefits

This month we want to help you prepare your covered members for a new plan year. We will also provide information to keep you informed of the newest drugs coming to market in 2021 that may affect your plan. Additionally, you’ll find reminders on our low net drug cost formulary strategy, information about the launch of EvernorthSM, and a glimpse of what’s ahead.

Preparing for 2021 pharmacy benefits

For plans renewing on January 1, 2021, we want to make sure your covered members are prepared for their new plan year. From using their new ID card at the pharmacy to ensuring they have their medications when they need them, we have prepared some important reminders to help these members start the plan year off right.

Share this eCard with important tips and reminders with your workforce ▸

View a one-page client summary of 1/1/21 plan updates and information ▸

Monitoring the 2021 drug pipeline

We carefully monitor the drug pipeline and the clinical results of existing drugs to ensure formularies are providing the highest clinical value and saving money for our clients and members. In 2021 we will see new specialty drug approvals for disease states including eczema and cancer, as well as new biosimilars to the market.

Review Cigna’s 2021 drug pipeline update ▸

Reminder

Cigna gets high marks in managing “wasteful” drugs for clients

See how Cigna Pharmacy’s low net drug cost formulary approach managed over 80% of wasteful drugs identified in a recent study.

Read about how our formulary strategy takes action against egregiously priced drugs ▸

Elevating the health care experience

At Cigna, we are transforming health care to fit the needs of your business and your people. To further this vision, we are excited to introduce our health services company, Evernorth. Together, we will continue to bring our clients and members innovative solutions that deliver more affordable, predicable and simple health care.

Learn more about the innovation behind Evernorth ▸