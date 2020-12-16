Supporting Students through Challenges, 4 week series for faculty & staff

Supporting Students through Challenges is a 4-week, 75 minute workshop series for staff and faculty which will help participants to support students struggling with overwhelming emotions. Workshops will be hosted on Zoom and involve a combination of information sharing and skill learning and practice. Participants can expect to complete the series feeling more confident about supporting students who are facing mental health challenges and have an increased familiarity with specific resources and support available on your campus. The series will be facilitated by, Madeline Hope, Assistant Director of Health and Wellness Education (Office in Middlebury, Vermont) with support from student support staff at Middlebury and MIIS. Attendance at all four of the workshops in this series is recommended.

Register at go/sstc

Workshop Topics and Dates:

1: Understanding common mental health challenges (Wednesday 1/20, 1-2:15PM EST/10-11:15AM PST)

2: Honing your supportive listening skills (Wednesday 1/27, 1-2:15PM EST/10-11:15AM PST)

3: Understanding and responding to mental health crises (Wednesday 2/3, 1-2:15PM EST/10-11:15AM PST)

4: Creating a sustainably supportive environment (Wednesday 2/10, 1-2:15PM EST/10-11:15AM PST)

Instructor Information:

Madeline Hope, Assistant Director and Mental Health Promotion Specialist

Office of Health & Wellness Education

mhope@middlebury.edu

802-443-5389