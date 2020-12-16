Mittelman Astronomy Lecture Series

by

Mittelman Observatory is happy to announce the next edition of the Mittelman Astronomy Lecture Series. This aperiodic series will involve occasional astronomy and astronomy-related talks that will often be broad and interdisciplinary in nature.

The next talk will be given virtually by planetary astronomer Richard French on Tuesday, January 12, from 7pm to 8:30pm. Dr. French’s talk is entitled “The Cassini Mission to Saturn: An Insider’s View of an International Journey of Discovery”. He is McDowell/Whiting Professor of Astrophysics and Professor of Astronomy at Wellesley College.

This talk is presented in collaboration with the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group and the Dublin School.

More talk details can be found at go/astrotalks.

And, please note that registration is required for this free webinar at go/astrotalk.

Mittelman Astronomy Lecture Series announcements, as well as aperiodic live virtual stargazing event notices, will routinely happen through the Observatory News mailing list at go/observatorynews.

Mittelman Observatory. Because the sky is always open!