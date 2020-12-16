Leaving early for break? Important time entry reminder!

If you are not planning on working until or after the end of break, January 11th, please submit all time worked, absence, and holiday hours NOW. January 11th is the deadline for our first payroll of 2021.

Holiday Information: December 24th – January 10th is the Year-End Holiday Break. For information on how to enter hours for holidays, click this link: http://www.middlebury.edu/offices/business/hr/staffandfaculty/benefits/timeaway/holidays

Link to Oracle HCM: https://myapps.microsoft.com/gmhec.org

Link to Pay Calendars: http://go.middlebury.edu/paycalendar

Link to HCM training materials: https://www.middlebury.edu/office/human-resources/oracle-hcm/training