Donate to the H.O.P.E. Holiday Shop

The holiday season is almost upon us! Each year in December H.O.P.E (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects) hosts its annual Holiday Shop to help low income families provide gifts for their children. The Holiday Shop helps families who could not otherwise afford gifts make the holiday season much more special.

You can help contribute in two ways! One is by directly shopping on H.O.P.E’S online holiday store website; you can select the items you wish to donate, add them to your cart, and complete your secure checkout online. The products you select will be purchased on your behalf by the H.O.P.E team, and distributed to families facing financial hardship. To donate by shopping, visit https://www.hope-vt.org/holiday-shop. You can also donate specifically to the HOPE Holiday Shop without shopping at the online store here: Donate to H.O.P.E

*Note: When donating, please mention your affiliation to and with the College in the notes section.

If you can, we also invite you to volunteer as well. For more information, email tndorjee@middlebury.edu

H.O.P.E counts tremendously on Middlebury College’s generous participation. Thank you for your continued support of this wonderful program.

Please contact Tenzin Dorjee at tndorjee@middlebury.edu or 802-443-5082 if you have any questions.