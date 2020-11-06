New Homes in the Works at Habitat for Humanity of Addison County

Habitat for Humanity of Addison County (H4HAC), an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, is a non-profit organization that creates opportunities for people to live in decent, affordable, energy efficient homes. The exciting news is that H4HAC will be building, not one, not two, but FOUR new homes over the next four years in Booth Woods, on the south edge of the town of Vergennes (less than a mile walk from the town center). These homes have been designed by several classes of Middlebury College architecture students under the guidance of John McLeod, professor of architecture and a practicing architect in Middlebury. The first home designed, in 2017, for 51 Seymour Street in Middlebury, is complete and just received a design distinction honors award from the American Institute of Architects.

Habitat House at 51 Seymour Street

The Booth Woods residences are two, three and four bedroom homes, ranging from 1,100 to 1,250 square feet. Three of the four are single story. The structures are of the highest energy efficiency and will cost little to heat and cool.

Families qualify with combined annual incomes in the $40,000 to $70,000 (depending on the number of children) and with relatively good credit ratings (perfect is NOT necessary). The mortgages of the finished homes will range from $170,000 – $190,000; and are held by H4HAC at 0% interest. These homes would typically market for high $200k’s. Habitat homebuyers also invest hundreds of hours of their own labor, called “sweat equity”, and receive financial education.

To apply, simply go to the H4HAC website and click on Apply for a Home: https://addisonhabitat.org/apply-for-a-home/

Additional opportunities for Addison County homeownership (including a program with a significantly lower income requirement) can be found on Vermont 211’s database by going to www.vermont211.org and clicking on the blue rectangle that leads to the search engine. You can discover the details of H4HAC’s program, and other programs that can help you become a homeowner, by entering the following terms in our Keyword Search (be sure to enter your ZIP Code first):

Subsidized Home Acquisition

Housing Down Payment Loans/Grants

Housing Counseling for Homebuyers

And remember, you can always reach a Vermont 211 Community Resource Specialist by dialing 211 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week), or by texting your ZIP Code to 898211 (Monday-Friday 8:00am – 8:00pm).