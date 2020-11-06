Flu Vaccines (Updated)

by

It is likely that influenza (flu) viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Healthcare systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. Annual flu vaccines are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all U.S. citizens older than six months of age, barring any medical contraindications. The CDC also notes that vaccination reduces the burden of respiratory illness due to COVID-19 and the likelihood that an individual would need to quarantine if they develop respiratory symptoms. This means getting a flu vaccine during 2020-2021 is more important than ever. While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, there are many important benefits, such as:

Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting a flu vaccine can also save healthcare resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.

You can get your flu vaccine at your primary care practice or at many local pharmacies. For a list of Cigna in-network pharmacies click here. Staying in network for your vaccine will ensure that your vaccine is covered, and you don’t incur any unexpected costs.

In addition, Addison County Home Health and Hospice is hosting a drive-through flu clinic for members of the public 18+ on Friday, November 20 at their office located at 254 Ethan Allen Highway (Route7) from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The standard dose of the influenza vaccine, not the high dose version for individuals 65+, will be administered. The clinic will be by appointment only and reservations must be made by calling the ACHHH office at 388-7259 by 5 p.m. on November 11. There is no cost for this clinic however donations to ACHHH to cover administration costs are gratefully accepted.