Covid Cost-Share Waiver from Cigna

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Cigna has taken important steps to provide easier access to care and ease the financial impact customers may experience with COVID-19 testing and treatment. As federal guidelines evolve with the COVID-19 pandemic, Cigna is adopting a position that considers the federal public health emergency (PHE) period extension.



Extension Dates

Out-of-pocket costs will continue to be waived for COVID-19 testing and testing-related services including the office visit, whether in person or virtual, through the PHE period, currently scheduled to end on January 21, 2021.*



Cigna is also continuing to waive out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment-related visits at all sites of care, virtual or in person, and for both in- and out-of-network providers until December 31, 2020.*



It’s important to understand diagnostic tests are covered for individuals with symptoms of a COVID-19 infection or who had exposure to someone with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection, as well as for individuals before an elective hospital admission or procedure. Non-diagnostic and antibody tests are not covered by Cigna’s standard coverage, but may be covered as required by state law. For more on testing, please download the Cigna testing brochure on the Cigna.com/PathBack Returning to the Worksite web page. At-Home Testing If your healthcare provider recommends a test or you complete the on-line Cigna symptom checker you will be able to request an at-home diagnostic test. Cigna has created the Coronavirus Resource page (Cigna.com/Coronavirus), which includes more information about testing and screening, helpful tools, insights into available solutions, and tips about effective preventive measures such as the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.