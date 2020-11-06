Call for visual and performing artists for the MIIS Virtual Art Show

by

Join us for the first MIIS Virtual Art Show.

All artists and creatives within the MIIS community are encouraged to submit any forms of visual or performance art to be considered for the MIIS Virtual Art Show, including students, faculty, and staff.

This live-streamed event will be hosted by the MIIS Arts Club, Queers and Allies at MIIS, and the Institute Committee for Art in Public Places.

It is intended to celebrate and promote artists throughout the MIIS community.

The theme for this virtual show will be: Exploring Cultural Identities

Prizes will be available for selected artworks.

Learn more.

Submission Deadline: Sunday, November 22