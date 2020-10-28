Oracle HCM – Change Champions!

by

With the launch of Oracle HCM, we have organized a group of almost 50 colleagues who will be participating as Change Champions. Change Champions will serve as liaisons between the project leads and your areas. The aim is to ensure that we are attending to both the technical implementation and supporting the people who are experiencing the impact of these changes.



Please extend your appreciation to these colleagues listed below who are giving their time and commitment to help Middlebury move forward in the best possible way. If you have any immediate questions, please contact Chelsea Daneault or Brian Cash in Human Resources.

Change Champions:

Cathy Bilodeau, Facilities

Fawn Torrey, Public Safety

Dan Gaiotti, Public Safety

Solon Coburn, Public Safety

Danielle Mandy, Facilities

Barbara Walter, Health Center

Michelle Davis, Dean of Students

Stacie Marshall, Advancement

John Coburn, Advancement

Brent Simons, Dining

Deb Mallott, Dining

Ian Martin, Dining

Megyn Pitner, Dining

Karen LaFlamme, Dining

Noreen Cargill, BLWC

Sarah Lohnes Watulak, DLINQ

Carolyn Kuebler, NER & NEYWC

Chuck Mason, Grants

Suzanne Cota, Athletics

Jen Thompson, Planning & Registrar

Adela Langrock, Planning & Registrar

Charlene Bryant, Admissions

Naomi Neff, Diversity/HRO/Scott Center/Title IX/EEO

Tim Page, Language Schools

Christa Clifford, Arts/Museum

Douglas Perkins, Arts/Museum

Janet Wiseman, Environmental Affairs

Ashley Laux, Learning Centers

Jolene Newton, CAOS

Diane Burnham, CAOS

Charlotte Tate, Rohatyn Center

Dan Frostman, Library

Terry Simpkins, Library

Jody Smith, Sciences

Tim Wickland, Sciences

Liz Ross, International Programs

Lisa Larose, Provost Office

Kaitlin Emmons, CNS

Stacy Riley, VP office in MIIS

Gustavo Carvalho, ITS

Angie Quesenberry, Dean’s office MIIS

Thomas Hugo, ITS