Benefits Open Enrollment 2021 Begins October 30th

For current benefits-eligible employees, annual open enrollment for 2021 benefits will take place October 30 – November 15. This year, employees will complete open enrollment via self-service within Oracle HCM. The process will be supported by our partners at the Green Mountain Higher Education Consortium.

There will be live Benefit Overview Sessions for you to attend via Zoom. There will also be an Overview Session from Cigna on the medical & dental plans and Health Equity on the Health Savings Account. If you cannot make a session there will be recorded videos of the Overviews, Medical & Dental Plans, Health Savings Accounts, Vision Plans, Flexible Spending Accounts and Unum benefits for you to view.

Information on these sessions and the 2021 Enrollment Guide will be available on a new website Friday October 23rd https://www.middlebury.edu/office/human-resources/ oracle-hcm/open-enrollment or enter go/openenrollment from the Middlebury website.

If you have questions about your current benefits or open enrollment please contact benefits@gmhec.org or call 802-443-5485.